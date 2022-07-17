How to watch day one of the 2022 MLB Draft

It’s time for the three-day event that is the 2022 MLB Draft, when the San Francisco Giants get to add to the depth of their farm — but so do all of their competitions.

The first two rounds of the draft take place today, with round No. 3 through No. 10 on Monday, and the final rounds — Nos. 11 through 20 — on Tuesday. But those days are not as important today, as the first rounds still reign supreme in baseball.

After a 107-win season in 2021, the Giants don’t have high draft picks. They’ll have the No. 30 pick and the No. 66 pick today (and a reminder that MLB does not allow draft picks to be traded, so the Giants will for sure pick at those slots and no other ones).

Their first round pick comes with a slot value of $2,485,500, while their second-round pick holds a value of $1,054,200.

If you’re curious about the timing for today (which starts at 4:00 p.m. PT), there will be three minutes between picks for the first round and the compensatory round, which is pick No. 1 through No. 32. For the Competitive Balance Round A, which is pick No. 33 through No. 39, teams will have two minutes between picks. And for the second round and Competitive Balance Round B, which covers the final 41 picks, there will be one minute between selections.

Since Farhan Zaidi took over as president of baseball operations for the Giants, these have been their picks in the first two rounds:

2021: Will Bednar (first round) and Matt Mikulski (second round)

2020: Patrick Bailey (first round), Casey Schmitt (second round), Nick Swiney (compensatory round), and Jimmy Glowenke (compensatory round)

2019: Hunter Bishop (first round) and Logan Wyatt (second round)

2022 MLB Draft Day 1

What: MLB Draft, Rounds 1 and 2 — picks No. 1 through No. 80

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Xbox Plaza (L.A. Live), Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN and MLB Network (available on fuboTV)

Radio: MLB Network Radio