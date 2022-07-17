It’s time for the the final game of the series between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers and, more notably, the final game before the All-Star break. Despite the poor play earlier in the month, the Giants have a chance to go into the break in style. With a win today, the Giants would head to vacation with seven wins in their last nine games.

They have the pitching advantage for this matinee, which is Logan Webb vs. Jason Alexander. One of those guys is a star pitcher, and one is a sitcom actor living a cushy post-Seinfeld life.

Uncreative, low-hanging jokes aside, Alexander is having a very mediocre rookie season. The righty is 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA and a 4.93 FIP, but most notable is his lack of strikeouts. In 40 innings this season he has just 18 strikeouts to 17 walks. We hope the Giants take advantage of that, but after they do (and only after they do), you’re legally allowed to root for Alexander, as he’s a local kid, having been born in Windsor and attending Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.

Just kidding, the Brewers switched it up on me and went with lefty Aaron Ashby, who has a 4.37 ERA, a 3.99 FIP, and 81 strikeouts to 32 walks in 68 innings.

On the other end is Webb, who is headed to vacation rather than the All-Star Game, where he would have fit in very well. The righty is 8-3 on the year, with a 2.82 ERA, a 3.01 FIP, and 96 strikeouts to 26 walks in 111.2 innings.

Get it done, Giants.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — CF Yermín Mercedes — DH Wilmer Flores — 2B Evan Longoria — 3B Joc Pederson — LF Thairo Estrada — SS Mike Yastrzemski — RF Joey Bart — C LaMonte Wade Jr. — 1B

RHP: Logan Webb

Brewers

Christian Yelich — LF Willy Adames — SS Rowdy Tellez — 1B Andrew McCutchen — DH Kolten Wong — 2B Jace Peterson — 3B Hunter Renfroe — RF Omar Narváez — C Jonathan Davis — CF

LHP: Aaron Ashby

Game #91

Who: San Francisco Giants (47-43) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-42)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM