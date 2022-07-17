 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor League box scores, July 16

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks)

ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL TEX Blue

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 10:00 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 5:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

