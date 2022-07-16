 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor League box scores, July 15

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 7-6

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Altoona Curve (Pirates) 4-2

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat Spokane (Rockies) 8-1

Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 13-1

ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the ACL Angels 5-1

ACL Giants Black: Lost to the ACL D-backs Red 5-4

DSL Giants Orange: Lost to the DSL BOS Red 7-4

DSL Giants Black: Lost to the DSL Cardinals 8-3

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:00 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL TEX Blue

