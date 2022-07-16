Minor League box scores, July 15

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 7-6
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Altoona Curve (Pirates) 4-2
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat Spokane (Rockies) 8-1
Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 13-1
ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the ACL Angels 5-1
ACL Giants Black: Lost to the ACL D-backs Red 5-4
DSL Giants Orange: Lost to the DSL BOS Red 7-4
DSL Giants Black: Lost to the DSL Cardinals 8-3
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:00 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:00 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Mariners
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL TEX Blue
