Good morning, baseball fans!

Ah, the weekend before the All Star break. Kind of feels like that last day of school before a vacation. Sure, you’ve got work to do but all you really want to do is slack off.

So instead of writing anything interesting about baseball activities, I thought we’d slack off a little and watch the latest video of Amy Gutierrez’ ongoing series “Night Kap” in which she interviews San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. This week, they play a game of “Would you rather?” because, quite frankly, that sounds like fun.

What’s your best “Would you rather?” question that you’d ask Kapler? I think mine would be “Would you rather use Luis González to start a bullpen game, or start Sam Long in the outfield?”

Enjoy your weekend, folks!

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants complete their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, with today’s game starting at 4:15 p.m. PT (on Fox) and tomorrow’s starting at 1:05 p.m. PT.