The San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers again today in game three of this four-game series at Oracle Park. This will be another Fox-only broadcast, so expect plenty of “shadow” talk. It will never cease to astound me how obtuse national broadcasters can be about how their broadcast changing the start time of the game is the reason why there are weird shadows on the field, but I digress.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 4.57 ERA, 3.14 FIP, with 63 strikeouts to 20 walks in 63 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, in which he allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer, who enters today’s game with a 3.83 ERA, 4.59 FIP, with 96 strikeouts to 28 walks in 89.1 innings pitched. Lauer’s last start was in the Brewers’ 8-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings.

Game #89

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM