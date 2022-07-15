Good morning, baseball fans!

With the All Star festivities kicking off tomorrow with the Futures game and lasting through Tuesday’s All Star Game, it might have been easy to forget that the MLB Draft is also happening in that time period.

Rounds 1-2 will take place during a live event with representatives from each team. Round 1 will be televised on ESPN, the first 80 picks overall will be televised on the MLB Network.

Rounds 3-10 will be Monday, and rounds 11-20 will be Tuesday.

Here’s where the San Francisco Giants sit with their picks and slot values:

Round 1 - Pick No. 30 ($2,485,500) Round 2 - Pick No. 66 ($1,054,200) Round 3 - Pick No. 106 ($576,900) Round 4 - Pick No. 136 ($430,900) Round 5 - Pick No. 166 ($322,400) Round 6 - Pick No. 196 ($251,100) Round 7 - Pick No. 226 ($198,500) Round 8 - Pick No. 256 ($168,400) Round 9 - Pick No. 286 ($155,900) Round 10 - Pick No. 316 ($149,400) Round 11 - Pick No. 346 Round 12 - Pick No. 376 Round 13 - Pick No. 406 Round 14 - Pick No. 436 Round 15 - Pick No. 466 Round 16 - Pick No. 496 Round 17 - Pick No. 526 Round 18 - Pick No. 556 Round 19 - Pick No. 586 Round 20 - Pick No. 616

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants continue their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.