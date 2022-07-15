The San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers again tonight in game two of this four-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with 4.43 ERA, 3.26 FIP, with 83 strikeouts to 21 walks in 85.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 12-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, in which he allowed no runs on three hits, with 8 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who enters today’s game with a 4.01 ERA, 2.86 FIP, with 80 strikeouts to 16 walks in 60.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Brewers’ 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Game #88

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM