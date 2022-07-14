Minor League round up, July 13

All of the San Francisco Giants affiliates except for the ACL Orange team were in action on Wednesday. Let’s break it down.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (38-48)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) 5-4

Just as was the case in San Francisco, it was a bullpen game for Sacramento. And kicking things off was RHP Shelby Miller, who gave up just 1 hit in 2 scoreless innings, while striking out 5. The veteran has 20 strikeouts to 6 walks in 16 innings since the Giants picked him up.

RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL) also pitched 2 scoreless innings, though he allowed a hit and 2 walks, with 3 strikeouts. It’s taking Dabovich a little bit of time to get settled in AAA — understandable, given how quickly he’s being moved up the system — but he’s definitely on a strong path.

Some good offensive days, led by right fielder Ka’ai Tom, who hit 1-3 with a home run and a walk, which raised his OPS to .785 and his wRC+ to 95.

TOM BOMB



Ka’ai Tom’s solo shot puts us back in the lead!#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/FP5BVQ4ayb — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) July 13, 2022

First baseman Jason Krizan hit 2-4 with a double, while second baseman Willie Calhoun hit 1-3 with a double and a walk. Something of note for each player. Krizan has been having a mediocre season, but is currently rocking a .983 OPS in July. Keep it up! And Calhoun has been known as a bad defender ... in the outfield. But tried out second base on Wednesday. Interesting.

Not the only interesting positioning, as Arquimédes Gamboa, normally a shortstop, got a start in center field. Wyatt Mathisen, who’s been injured for a while, returned to the AAA roster and played the late innings as a defensive replacement at third.

AA Richmond (46-37)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Altoona Curve (Pirates) 5-3

Also a bullpen game for Richmond, though RHP Ty Weber got long relief playing time in his 2nd game in AA. It went well, as he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, giving up 2 hits, 1 walk, and striking out 2.

LHP Chris Wright (No. 29 CPL) had 2 strikeouts in a scoreless inning, though he gave up 2 hits. Wright has not been the dominant force he was last year, though his strikeout numbers are starting to open eyes again: he now has 44 in 30.2 innings.

It was a fairly mild-mannered offensive game, but nice performances from 2 players who are in need of nice performances. DH Diego Rincones (No. 15 CPL) hit 2-5 with a double, which bumped his OPS to .664 and his wRC+ to 82.

Diego Rincones drives a double to bring in Franklin Labour and we’ve got the lead in the 9th pic.twitter.com/Zb0xTBwzD7 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) July 13, 2022

And right fielder Franklin Labour hit 2-4 with a double, which moved his numbers to .679 and 87, respectively.

Second baseman Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL) had another hitless day, as his brutal summer continues. But center fielder Michael Gigliotti made the SportsCenter top 10!

"We've got a flying Flying Squirrel"@MikeGigsss incredible catch from yesterday afternoon made SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. pic.twitter.com/ZxN4O9GGqL — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) July 14, 2022

High-A Eugene (46-34)

Eugene Emeralds lost to Spokane (Rockies) 9-5

The Emeralds were bopping along for 8 innings before giving up an 8-run 9th inning that ruined things. Tough days for RHPs Brooks Crawford and Brett Standlee, who were the offending parties there.

But a nice start for LHP Nick Swiney (No. 17 CPL), who pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts, though he did issue 4 walks. Swiney has a 3.47 ERA and a 3.23 FIP, with 74 strikeouts to 29 walks in 59.2 innings.

The star on the other end was first baseman Luis Toribio (No. 39 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a home run and a double. The strong day gave him a .743 OPS and a 111 wRC+ on the season, and was his first homer of the month, as July hasn’t been too kind to him.

But July — and the whole season — has been good to third baseman Carter Aldrete, who also hit 2-4 with a home run, which bumped his OPS to .915 and his wRC+ to 152.

Also homering was someone who very much needed it: center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL), who has been having a brutal season (.500 OPS, 48 wRC+).

Matos may be having a disappointing year, but his walk and strikeout numbers remain strong, and he’s incredibly young for the league. No reason for concern.

Designated hitter Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL) doubled and was hit by a pitch. He has a .749 OPS and a 113 wRC+ on the year.

Low-A San Jose (47-36)

San Jose Giants beat the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks) 13-2

Lots of fun in the batter’s box for the Baby Giants! Let’s run through a few excellent performances...

First baseman Garrett Frechette hit 3-5 with a home run, which raised his OPS to .748 and his wRC+ to 97. It was just his 2nd extra-base hit of the month and he seeks to recapture the magic he had during an excellent June.

END 8



Giants 13 | Rawhide 2



Frechette about it! Adios pelota! pic.twitter.com/QmKhqXsuxa — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 13, 2022

Also homering was left fielder Carter Williams, who singled and walked as well. Williams continues to put up video game numbers in Low-A — a 1.254 OPS and a 211 wRC+ — and I continue to be confused as to why he hasn’t been returned to High-A yet.

END 4



Giants 5 | Rawhide 1



Carter Williams drives a 2 run shot to right! pic.twitter.com/WZc0HqMi4p — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 13, 2022

Really nifty day for designated hitter Hayden Cantrelle, who hit 2-3 with a triple, 2 walks, and 2 stolen bases. He’s new to the organization, but a .798 OPS and a 107 wRC+ will make him a few friends.

Also a nice day for shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL), who hit 2-5 with a double and a walk.

END 5



Giants 7 | Rawhide 1



Aeverson Arteaga adds to the lead with a 2 run double pic.twitter.com/z4vlmo8QQS — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 13, 2022

A funny start from RHP Trevor McDonald, who gave up 4 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings, but just 1 run. It’s been a great year for him, as he has a 2.60 ERA and a 2.93 FIP, and, despite the free passes on Wednesday, has a lovely strikeout to walk ratio of 66 to 18 in 55.1 innings.

The bullpen was full of strikeouts. RHP Hunter Dula struck out the side in a scoreless inning, though he allowed 2 hits and a walk. He now has 41 strikeouts to 9 walks in 29 innings, with a 2.48 ERA and a 3.50 FIP.

And RHP Jose Cruz gave up just 2 hits and 1 walk in 3 scoreless innings, with 6 strikeouts, which gives him a gorgeous 54 strikeouts to 14 walks in just 29.2 innings, to accompany a 3.03 ERA and a 3.01 FIP.

ACL Black (19-7)

ACL Giants Black beat the ACL Royals 2-1 (7 innings)

Well, the Giants Black squad did something you don’t often see in the Minors: they had a complete game! Admittedly it was a 7-inning game, but still, RHP Nomar Medina (19, 2020 J2) went the distance, giving up 7 hits, 0 walks, and 1 run, while striking out 6 batters.

That excellent day lowered his ERA to 2.38 and his FIP to 3.21, while giving him 41 strikeouts to 7 walks in 34 innings. Lovely stuff.

The offensive star was third baseman Elian Rayo (19, 2019 J2), who hit 2-3 with a home run, which raised his OPS to .819 and his wRC+ to 123. A very nice season for him. Also a good day for right fielder Harrison Freed (24, 2019 3rd-round), who hit 2-3 with a double, bumping his OPS to .759 and his wRC+ to 105. Hard to get too excited about those numbers given his age, but still.

DSL

DSL Giants Black (12-16) beat the DSL Giants Orange (13-15) 7-4 (7 innings)

Some fun days all around, even though there was only a single extra-base hit between the 2 clubs: a double by Giants Black third baseman Jean Carlos Sio (18, 2021 J2), who also drew a walk.

Giants Black left fielder Eliam Sandoval (18, 2020 J2) hit 4-5 and stole a base, raising his OPS to .861 and his wRC+ to 126. 4-hit days are fun!

Also fun are 3-hit days, and there were a pair of those: one from Giants Orange center fielder Estanlin Cassiani (19, 2019 J2), who hit 3-4 and stole 2 bases, and one from Giants Black right fielder Saul Bautista (18, 2020 J2), who hit 3-4 with 1 stolen base. Cassiani now has a .864 OPS and a 138 wRC+, while Bautista sits at .802 and 121, respectively.

Not too much noteworthy on the pitching front, but another nice day by Giants Black RHP Luis Yepez (20, 2019 J2), who struck out 3 in 2.1 perfect innings. Yepez is a touch old for the league, but he’s dominating it the way you would hope: 14.2 innings, 9 hits, 6 walks, 1 run, and 15 strikeouts.

Home runs

AAA Ka’ai Tom (9)

High-A Carter Aldrete (15)

High-A Luis Toribio (11)

High-A Luis Matos (3)

Low-A Carter Williams (6)

Low-A Garrett Frechette (4)

ACL Elian Rayo (4)

Notes

RHP Nick Avila has been promoted from High-A to AA.

Congratulations to the NWL saves leader, Nick Avila, on his promotion to AA Richmond! Well deserved! @GoSquirrels pic.twitter.com/BAmOVKWiKu — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) July 14, 2022

Thursday schedule

Sacramento: vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 6:45 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:00 p.m. PT

Eugene: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 3:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: vs. Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: vs. ACL D-backs Black

ACL Black: vs. ACL Angels

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Angels

DSL Black: vs. DSL Rays