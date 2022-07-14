The San Francisco Giants kick off a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be All Star left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.70 ERA, 2.14 FIP, with 124 strikeouts to 32 walks in 100 innings pitched. His last start was an excellent one, leading the Giants to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, in which he pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

He’ll be facing off against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, right-hander Corbin Burnes, who enters today’s game with a 2.20 ERA, 2.99 FIP, with 134 strikeouts to 26 walks in 106.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Brewers’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, in which he allowed zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Joc Pederson, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Belt, DH Luis González, RF David Villar, 3B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Brandon Crawford, SS Joey Bart, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Brewers

Andrew McCutchen, LF Willy Adames, SS Mike Brosseau, 3B Hunter Renfroe, RF Victor Caratini, C Luis Urías, 2B Rowdy Tellez, 1B Pedro Severino, DH Jonathan Davis, CF

P: Corbin Burnes, RHP

Game #87

Who: San Francisco Giants (45-42) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-40)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM