The San Francisco Giants kick off a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers today at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be All Star left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.70 ERA, 2.14 FIP, with 124 strikeouts to 32 walks in 100 innings pitched. His last start was an excellent one, leading the Giants to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, in which he pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
He’ll be facing off against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, right-hander Corbin Burnes, who enters today’s game with a 2.20 ERA, 2.99 FIP, with 134 strikeouts to 26 walks in 106.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Brewers’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, in which he allowed zero runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Brandon Belt, DH
- Luis González, RF
- David Villar, 3B
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Joey Bart, C
P: Carlos Rodón, LHP
Brewers
- Andrew McCutchen, LF
- Willy Adames, SS
- Mike Brosseau, 3B
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- Victor Caratini, C
- Luis Urías, 2B
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- Pedro Severino, DH
- Jonathan Davis, CF
P: Corbin Burnes, RHP
Game #87
Who: San Francisco Giants (45-42) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (49-40)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
