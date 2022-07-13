The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks today at Oracle Park.

It’ll be a bullpen game for the Giants today, with John Brebbia getting the start. Brebbia enters today’s game with a 2.39 ERA, 2.13 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to 11 walks in 37.2 innings this season. He’s had two “starts” this season that have each resulted in one scoreless inning.

He’ll be facing off against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen, who enters today’s game with a 3.62 ERA, 3.91 FIP, with 84 strikeouts to 26 walks in 87 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 6-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr. 1B Joc Pederson, LF Austin Slater, CF Brandon Belt, DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, RF David Villar, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Austin Wynns, C

P: John Brebbia, RHP

Diamondbacks

Jordan Luplow, RF Josh Rojas, 3B Ketel Marte, DH Christian Walker, 1B Jake McCarthy, LF Buddy Kennedy, 2B Daulton Varsho, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jose Herrera, C

P: Zac Gallen, RHP

Game #86

Who: San Francisco Giants (44-42) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM