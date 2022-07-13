Good morning, baseball fans!

As Brady wrote about earlier this week and as I lamented about yesterday, Carlos Rodón was initially snubbed from being named to the 2022 All Star Game, leaving the San Francisco Giants with just one representative, Joc Pederson.

However, yesterday it was announced that due to Josh Hader being on the bereavement list, Rodón will be joining the 2022 All Star Game now as well. Additionally, Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins will replace Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, and J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox will replace Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. Both Harper and Alvarez are currently injured.

Now, I’m not saying it was the public shaming from myself, Brady, Rodón’s wife Ashley, Mike Krukow or the general public at large that got the oversight of leaving Rodón off the list to be corrected. But I’m not not saying that either.

Either way, we’re all really excited to have two Giants players on the team now. With the game being played at Dodger Stadium, the more Giants players the better.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks today at 12:45 p.m. PT.