Minor League round up, July 11

The San Francisco Giants A-ball affiliates had Monday off, but it was a busy day in the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

ACL Orange (7-19)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the ACL D-backs Red 3-2 (7 innings)

Box score

Well, this game featured a stat line I’ve never seen before. RHP Yoniel Ramirez (21, 2017 J2) finished with the following line: 0.0 innings, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 runs, 1 strikeout. Yes, the game ended when Ramirez inherited the walk-off run on third base, and struck out the first batter he faced on a wild pitch that led to a successfully stolen first base. Game over, no outs, but 1 strikeout.

Baseball!

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang started the game as a rehab assignment (he’s been pitching in AAA) and struck out all 3 batters he faced.

On offense there was a homer from center fielder Kwan Adkins (25, 2018 30th-round), who is currently rocking an .850 OPS and a 122 wRC+. And a nice game from catcher Adrian Sugastey (No. 27 CPL), who is also on a rehab assignment. He hit 1-2 with 2 walks in his 9th ACL game. Guessing we see him back in San Jose soon.

But unfortunately another tough day for another rehabbing player, second baseman Jimmy Glowenke (No. 43 CPL), who hit 0-4 with 3 strikeouts. Glowenke will surely be back in High-A soon, but he’s been struggling a bit at every stop this season.

ACL Black (17-7)

ACL Giants Black beat the ACL Rockies 5-4 (10 innings)

Box score

Another walk off in the ACL, but this time it went in the Giants favor!

More notable rehab assignments. On offense, third baseman Wyatt Mathisen (usually in AAA) hit 2-3 with a home run in his 2nd rehab game. Also getting in on the offensive action was catcher Onil Perez (19, 2019 J2), who hit 2-3 with a triple and a walk, which raised his OPS to .661 and his wRC+ to 87.

The pitching began with a rehab assignment from MLB RHP Jakob Junis, who gave up a run in 2 innings. Hopefully he’s back in San Francisco soon.

RHP Wilkelma Castillo (22, 2017 J2) hasn’t been having the best year, but he had a very strong game, giving up just 1 walk in 3.2 innings, while striking out 4 batters. And RHP Kanoa Pagan (23, 2019 19th-round) had another scoreless inning, which lowered his ERA to 0.75 and his FIP to 1.77. He has a gorgeous 22 strikeouts to 3 walks in 12 innings this year.

DSL Orange (12-14)

DSL Giants Orange beat the DSL Phillies White 2-0 (7 innings)

Box score

A shutout means great pitching, and that’s what the Giants Orange team had on Monday. The starter, RHP Melvin Pineda (18, 2021 J2) gave up just 2 hits and 1 walk in 4 scoreless innings, while striking out 4. After giving up 9 earned runs in his first 4 outings, Pineda has had back-to-back excellent starts, allowing a total of 4 hits, 2 walks, and 0 runs in 8 innings, while striking out 10 batters.

RHP Junior Flores (20, 2020 J2) struck out 2 in a perfect inning for the save. It was just his 2nd appearance of the season, but he’s been excellent so far, with 2 hits, 0 walks, and 0 runs in 2 innings, with 5 strikeouts.

The top offensive day came from first baseman Brayan Ferrer (18, 2020 J2), who hit 1-2 with a double and a walk, which raised his OPS to .675 and his wRC+ to 91.

DSL Black (11-15)

DSL Giants Black beat DSL CLE Red 19-12

Box score

Hot dang, have some offense! 16 hits and 11 walks made for a very fruitful Giants Black performance, with every player in the lineup reaching base at least 2 times.

Shortstop Ramon Peralta (18, 2020 J2) had a particularly excellent day, hitting 3-4 with a triple and 2 walks, which raised his sky-high OPS to 1.025, and his wRC+ to 187.

Also having 3-hit days were first baseman Guillermo Williamson (18, 2021 J2) and DH Javier Castillo (18, 2020 J2). Williamson had 2 doubles, raising his OPS to .817 and his wRC+ to 113, while Castillo tripled to bring his numbers to .769 and 106, respectively.

Despite the 19 runs, there was only one home run, which came off the bat of third baseman Jean Carlos Sio (18, 2021 J2), who also walked, bumping his OPS to .632 and his wRC+ to 64.

I could go through every batter in the lineup and find things to highlight, but I have to stop somewhere, so I’ll do so with center fielder Luis Frias (17, 2021 J2), who hit 2-6 with a double, a walk, and 3 stolen bases, which gives him 10 on the year. He now has a .723 OPS and a 109 wRC+.

Despite giving up 12 runs, the Giants Black squad got some awesome starting pitching — it was the bullpen that started giving out runs for free. RHP Mauricio Estrella (18, 2021 J2) made it through 6 innings, allowing just 3 hits, 2 walks, and 2 unearned runs, though he had only 3 strikeouts. That lowered his ERA to 4.05 and his FIP to 3.75. A pretty nice debut season for him.

Home runs

ACL Kwan Adkins (4)

ACL Wyatt Mathisen (1)

DSL Jean Carlos Sio (1)

News

AAA utility player Isan Díaz — who has a .986 OPS and a 135 wRC+, with 16 homers in 199 plate appearances in his first year in the Giants organization — is on the taxi squad while the team hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks. If he gets called up it won’t be his MLB debut, as he played in 2019, 2020, and 2021 with the Miami Marlins.

Isan Diaz is here on the taxi squad. Hit 16 HRs for Sacramento and thinks he can bring positive energy to Giants. Kapler praised his ability to lay down bunts. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) July 11, 2022

Tuesday schedule

Sacramento: vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:00 p.m. PT

Eugene: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: vs. Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: vs. ACL D-backs Black

ACL Black: vs. ACL Angels

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Rockies

DSL Black: vs. DSL Colorado