Good morning, baseball fans.

The San Francisco Giants have one player going to the 2022 All Star Game. And, in a lot of ways, that makes sense. They have not been performing the best on offense or defense over the last few weeks, so it makes sense that they didn’t have more players voted in as starters.

But there are two players that have little to do with those factors who definitely merited a spot on this year’s team, and that would be Carlos Rodón and Logan Webb.

Mike Krukow was on NBC Sports Bay Area’s pre-game show last night to discuss, and he was, as you might imagine, pretty heated about it.

He talked about the pair of co-aces and how well they’ve performed this season and how they give the team their best chance to succeed every time they take the mound and how they make everyone around them better in the process. The Rodón snub was particularly absurd given how well he’s pitched this season, but Krukow notes that Rodón at least has been an All Star before. Whereas Webb has not, despite having an absolute dream of a 2021 season.

I do not disagree with Krukow’s assessment. It stinks.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Diamondbacks play at 6:45 p.m. PT tonight.