The San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks once again tonight in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.98 ERA, 3.09 FIP, with 88 strikeouts to 24 walks in 105.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday, in which he allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in eight innings.
He’ll be facing off against former Cy Young Award winner and Diamondbacks left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after posting a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks in June and has made three starts since then. Between the two teams, he enters tonight’s game with a 7.63 ERA, 5.19 FIP, with 34 strikeouts to 26 walks in 48.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Austin Slater, CF
- Wilmer Flores, 2B
- Yermín Mercedes, LF
- Darin Ruf, 1B
- Thairo Estrada, SS
- David Villar, 3B
- Luis González, RF
- Austin Wynns, DH
- Joey Bart, C
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Diamondbacks
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Alek Thomas, CF
- David Peralta, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Daulton Varsho, DH
- Jake McCarthy, RF
- Carson Kelly, C
- Sergio Alcántara, 2B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
P: Dallas Keuchel, LHP
Game #85
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
