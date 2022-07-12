The San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks once again tonight in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 2.98 ERA, 3.09 FIP, with 88 strikeouts to 24 walks in 105.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday, in which he allowed one run on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in eight innings.

He’ll be facing off against former Cy Young Award winner and Diamondbacks left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after posting a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks in June and has made three starts since then. Between the two teams, he enters tonight’s game with a 7.63 ERA, 5.19 FIP, with 34 strikeouts to 26 walks in 48.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, 2B Yermín Mercedes, LF Darin Ruf, 1B Thairo Estrada, SS David Villar, 3B Luis González, RF Austin Wynns, DH Joey Bart, C

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas, 3B Alek Thomas, CF David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Daulton Varsho, DH Jake McCarthy, RF Carson Kelly, C Sergio Alcántara, 2B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

P: Dallas Keuchel, LHP

Game #85

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM