 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

7/11 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Gamethread! Better late than never.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I forgot to do a gamethread until halfway through the game. My bad, y’all.

This is for the San Francisco Giants game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, in case you didn’t know.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...