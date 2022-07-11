Filed under: 7/11 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks Gamethread! Better late than never. By Brady Klopfer@BradyKlopferNBA Jul 11, 2022, 7:57pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 7/11 Gamethread: Giants vs. Diamondbacks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images I forgot to do a gamethread until halfway through the game. My bad, y’all. This is for the San Francisco Giants game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, in case you didn’t know. More From McCovey Chronicles Minor League round up, July 10 Chroncast #100: The 100th episode! Monday BP: former Giants All-Stars Carlos Rodón snubbed from the All-Star Game 7/10 Gamethread: Giants @ Padres Minor League box scores, July 9 Loading comments...
Loading comments...