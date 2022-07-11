Minor League round up, July 10

No ACL or DSL games on Sunday, but the San Francisco Giants AAA, AA, High-A, and Low-A affiliates were all in action. Let’s dive in.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (37-47)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 12-5

Box score

Not the River Cats’ best or most exciting game. The bulk of the pitchers got rocked, notably RHP Raynel Espinal, who gave up 5 runs in 4.1 innings, and RHP Patrick Ruotolo, who allowed 4 runs without recording an out. Talk about an ERA inflator!

But there was one good inning of work, courtesy of RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL), who struck out 1 batter in a perfect inning. It was just the 4th AAA appearance for the 2020 4th-round pick. More outings like that and he’ll be in San Francisco before long.

The offense managed 12 hits, but no home runs (and just 1 walk to 15 strikeouts).

Designated hitter Willie Calhoun and left fielder Austin Dean both had 2-hit days with a double.

The Dean of Baseball gives us the lead!



Cats lead 2-1 in the top of the 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/drn3lKAPzU — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) July 10, 2022

After a tough start to the year, Calhoun has been doing much better since joining Sacramento after the Giants traded Steven Duggar for him, as he has a .924 OPS and a 129 wRC+.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda also had a 2-hit day, while left fielder/right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL) reached base twice with a single and a walk.

AA Richmond (44-37)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 7-2

Box score

Well, this is a slightly more interesting game!

The big hit in this one came from right fielder Franklin Labour, whose 3-run home run put the cap on a 5-run 6th inning that gave the Flying Squirrels a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Franklin Labour puts us up a touchdown in the sixth pic.twitter.com/iyF1IswC0c — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) July 10, 2022

It hasn’t been a very good year for Labour, who has a .669 OPS, an 85 wRC+, a batting average below the Mendoza line, and a strikeout rate above 40%, but homers are worth celebrating!

Speaking of them, shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 35 CPL) hit 2-4 with a big fly, raising his OPS to .662 and his wRC+ to 85.

It’s been a rough season for Fitzgerald, but he has an .861 OPS in July so far.

Left fielder Armani Smith (No. 41 CPL) also hit 2-4, with both of his hits being doubles. He has a .634 OPS and a 76 wRC+ in 33 games since an in-season promotion.

The pitching star was RHP Matt Frisbee, who gave up just 4 hits, 0 walks, and 2 runs in 6.1 innings, with 5 strikeouts.

He has just a 4.96 ERA and a 4.64 FIP, with a low strikeout rate, but this was certainly a good game for him.

High-A Eugene (46-34)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 9-4

Box score

Despite the ugly final score, there were a lot of exciting performances that came from the talent-stacked Emeralds team. On offense, the biggest star was center fielder Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a home run and a double.

After a lost 2020, an awful (and injury-riddled) 2021, and a brutal start to 2022, Bishop is starting to put things together. He had a .940 OPS in June, and is backing it up with an .804 OPS in July, which features a .515 slugging percentage. That’s brought his season OPS to .754 and his wRC+ to 114. Maybe we’ll see him in Richmond soon.

And speaking of promotions, yet another brilliant day at the office for designated hitter Vaun Brown, who hit 2-4 with a home run. The move from Low-A to High-A did nothing to slow down last year’s 10th-round pick, who has a 1.113 OPS and a 208 wRC+ in 61 plate appearances with Eugene.

Also a nice game for left fielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL), who hit 1-3 with a double and a walk, raising his OPS to .707 and his wRC+ to 100.

On the pitching front it was an excellent start for one of the breakout performers of the year on the Giants farm, RHP Landen Roupp, a 12th-round pick a year ago. He gave up just 3 baserunners and 1 run in 4 innings, while striking out 7 batters. It was just his 2nd start with the Emeralds after a dominant run in San Jose earned him a quick promotion.

But RHP Jake Wong struggled mightily after taking over, giving up 6 runs (5 earned) in 3 innings.

Low-A San Jose (46-35)

San Jose Giants lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 3-2

Box score

A very nice pitching performance from RHP Nick Sinacola, a 7th-round pick in last year’s draft. He tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits and 0 walks, while striking out 6. That plays anywhere!

Sinacola has a 3.23 ERA and a 4.38 FIP on the year, with 74 strikeouts to 20 walks in 61.1 innings. But he’s been quite special of late — in his last 4 starts, he’s pitched 20 innings and allowed 13 hits, 4 walks, and 3 runs, with 23 strikeouts.

But things didn’t go so well when the ball was handed to LHP Matt Mikulski (No. 14 CPL), who gave up 3 runs (albeit just 1 earned) in 2.1 innings, as he gave up 5 hits and a walk with 3 strikeouts. It was the 1st appearance since June 26 for last year’s 2nd-round pick, who has been struggling this year (5.46 ERA, 5.00 FIP).

No extra-base hits for the Baby Giants, but left fielder Carter Williams hit 3-4, and has a 1.254 OPS and a 211 wRC+ in 22 games since getting moved down from High-A to Low-A. Still not sure why that move was made, but it’s probably time to unmake it!

Home runs

AA Tyler Fitzgerald (11)

AA Franklin Labour (6)

High-A Hunter Bishop (13)

High-A Vaun Brown (4)

Monday schedule

Sacramento: Off

Richmond: Off

Eugene: Off

San Jose: Off

ACL Orange: vs. ACL D-backs Red

ACL Black: vs. ACL Rockies

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Phillies White

DSL Black: vs. DSL CLE Red