Chroncast #100: The 100th episode!

Can you believe we’ve done 100 episodes of this podcast? Oh sure, the network has expanded at times to include Sami’s wonderful Happy Hour, our unnamed prospect podcast with Roger (RIP to both), but the pure, rambling Chroncast celebrates it’s 100th episode by celebrating the trio of San Francisco Giants’ All-Stars recognized this past week by the industry: Joc Pederson, David Villar, and Kyle Harrison. Whither Carlos Rodón and Logan Webb? Well, that’s a whole other issue.

Our listener questions this week wonder if the Giants might try to take on salary to get talent or if they’ll simply be sellers at the trade deadline, why is Larry Baer still employed by the Giants, and what kind of YouTube ads do you think Gabe Kapler sees before he watches a video. You can always submit your questions in the comments below and to our Twitter account: @McChroncast. ]

And we can’t thank you enough for listening to our show. Although Bryan would probably talk to his own reflection, it has truly been a lot of fun talking about the Giants over the years and having so many people listen along. If you like our show, give us a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts or like/thumbs up us anywhere you listen to podcasts.

