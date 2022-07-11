The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is in just eight days. And after last night’s announcement revealing all of the 2022 All-Stars, we now know the San Francisco Giants contingency that will be in Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic: outfielder Joc Pederson, and that’s it. Yep, no Carlos Rodón or Logan Webb.

It feels like a good time to look back at former Giants, to remember who excelled for the team in past years. You know who did, of course, but I always think reminiscing about All-Stars is a fun way to see exactly how it went down in different years.

MLB has a rule that you either love or hate (the latter for me), where every team gets at least one All-Star. That means the Giants always have All-Stars!

Here they are for every year, starting with 2000, the first year of Oracle Park.

2000: Jeff Kent (starter) and Barry Bonds (starter)

2001: Jeff Kent (starter), Barry Bonds (starter), and Rich Aurilia (starter)

2002: Barry Bonds (starter), Robb Nen, and Benito Santiago

2003: Barry Bonds (starter), and Jason Schmidt (starter)

2004: Barry Bonds (starter), and Jason Schmidt

2005: Moisés Alou

2006: Jason Schmidt

2007: Barry Bonds (starter)

2008: Tim Lincecum and Brian Wilson

2009: Tim Lincecum (starter) and Matt Cain

2010: Tim Lincecum and Brian Wilson

2011: Tim Lincecum, Brian Wilson, Matt Cain, Ryan Vogelsong, and Pablo Sandoval

2012: Buster Posey (starter), Pablo Sandoval (starter), Melky Cabrera (starter), and Matt Cain (starter)

2013: Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Marco Scutaro, and Sergio Romo

2014: Madison Bumgarner, Tim Hudson, and Hunter Pence

2015: Buster Posey (starter), Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Crawford, and Joe Panik

2016: Buster Posey (starter), Johnny Cueto (starter), Madison Bumgarner, and Brandon Belt

2017: Buster Posey (starter)

2018: Brandon Crawford (starter) and Buster Posey

2019: Will Smith

2020: No All-Star game, but Mike Yastrzemski would have made it and I haven’t forgotten that, and Donovan Solano was announced as an “Unofficial 2020 All-Star Starter”

2021: Buster Posey (starter), Brandon Crawford, and Kevin Gausman

2022: Joc Pederson

Good Giants.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Have a great Monday, folks.