A day after pitching a masterful, 12-strikeout complete game, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodón was snubbed from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The complete rosters for the All-Star Game were released on Sunday, and neither Rodón nor fellow star pitcher Logan Webb were selected. The Giants lone representative will be outfielder Joc Pederson, who was named as a starter on Friday.

It’s a small snub for Webb, and a massive snub for Rodón who, entering Sunday, led all qualified NL pitchers in WAR (3.7) and FIP (2.13), while being eighth in ERA (2.70), and second in strikeouts (124).

If that’s not an All-Star, then I have no idea what is. Though Gausman is not the only ace with Giants ties to run into this issue, as the AL pitcher leader in WAR — also 3.7 — was also snubbed from the All-Star team. That player? Last year’s Giants ace, Kevin Gausman, who now pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays.

As for Webb, he ranks eighth in WAR, seventh in FIP, and 12th in ERA.

The starting pitchers who made the All-Star Game in the NL are Sandy Alcántara (Miami Marlins), Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers), Corbin Burnes (Milwaukee Brewers), Luis Castillo (Cincinnati Reds), Max Fried (Atlanta Braves), Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers), and Joe Musgrove (San Diego Padres). The relievers are David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates), Joe Mantiply (Padres), Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals), Edwin Diaz (New York Mets), and Josh Hader (Brewers).

While it’s a bummer for Rodón and Webb, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that the Giants might have a Cy Young Award winner who did not make the All-Star Game.

Baseball!