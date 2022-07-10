It’s matinee baseball time, and it’s time for the final game in a four-game set between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Can the Giants end the series on a high note? There’s only one way to find out.

The Giants are turning to lefty Alex Wood, who has had a tough luck season. Wood has a 4.83 ERA, but an FIP that sits at just 3.43. He has 75 strikeouts to 20 walks on the year, in 78.1 innings. He pitched very well in his last outing, but the last time he faced the Padres things did not go well, as he got lit up for five earned runs in just three innings.

On the other side is lefty MacKenzie Gore, who is playing in his first MLB season. Things have gone quite well for the 23-year old, who boasts a 3.18 ERA, a 3.47 FIP, and 68 strikeouts to 32 walks in 65 innings. He was brilliant the first time he faced the Giants surrendering just one run in six innings of work.

Time to win, Giants. That’s my opinion.

Game #84

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Petco Park, San Diego, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM