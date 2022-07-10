Minor League box scores, July 9

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Rockies

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Mariners

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), 12:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks), 1:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 5:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off