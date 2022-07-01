The San Francisco Giants continue their week of interleague play tonight as they welcome the Chicago White Sox to Oracle Park to kick off a three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.48 ERA, 3.22 FIP, with 53 strikeouts to 14 walks in 46 innings pitched. His last start came in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds last Friday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four and a third innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn, who enters tonight’s game with a 6.19 ERA, 4.38 FIP, with 17 strikeouts to three walks in 16 innings pitched. This will be Lynn’s fourth start of the year, his last was in Chicago’s 6-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, in which he allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six and two thirds innings.

Game #75

Who: San Francisco Giants (40-34) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-39)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM