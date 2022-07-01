Good morning and welcome to a new month, baseball fans!

Phase 1 of the All Star Game voting has come to an end and Phase 2 will begin next week. At this point, the top vote-getter from each league has now earned their starting spot on the team. That includes outfielders Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.

The only player from the San Francisco Giants to be moving on to the next round will be outfielder Joc Pederson, who will be facing off against Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Starline Marte of the New York Mets, and Adam Duvall of the Atlanta Braves for the final two starting outfield positions.

Voting for Phase II begins next Tuesday, so get your voting fingers ready to Joc the Vote!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off another interleague series today against the Chicago White Sox at 7:15 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.