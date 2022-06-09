The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies one last time, wrapping up this three-game series today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.82 ERA, 3.24 FIP, with 56 strikeouts to 16 walks in 66 innings pitched. His last start was in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, in which he allowed four runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and two walks in four and two thirds innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber, who enters today’s game with a 6.54 ERA, 4.63 FIP, with 40 strikeouts to 18 walks in 52.1 innings pitched. Gomber’s last start was a rough one, in last Thursday’s 13-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves, in which Gomber allowed nine runs on 10 hits, with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched.

Players to watch will be Wilmer Flores, who has a .400 average against Gomber in ten at-bats, with a home run and three RBI, as well as Evan Longoria, who has only faced him twice but has a 1.000 record with three RBI.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, DH Mike Yastrzemski, RF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Austin Wynns, C Donovan Walton, SS

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, RF Charlie Blackmon, DH C.J. Cron, 1B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Ryan McMahon, 3B Yonathan Daza, CF Garrett Hampson, SS Sam Hilliard, LF Brian Serven, C

P: Austin Gomber, LHP

Game #56

Who: San Francisco Giants (30-25) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-32)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510