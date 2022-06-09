 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday BP: Giants on the All Star Ballot

The time has come once again to do your baseball fan duty and head to the online polls to vote to send your favorite players to the 2022 All Star Game next month in Los Angeles.

By Sami Higgins
A photo of Brandon Crawford waving during festivities for the 2021 All Star Game. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning, baseball fans!

I know, I know, with this week being an election, I’m sure you’re all tired of being reminded to vote. But in case you want to vote for something fun, I’ve got just the thing.

The 2022 All Star Game is just around the corner and you can now cast your vote for some of your favorite players from around the league, but most importantly your very own favorite baseball squadron, the San Francisco Giants!

The game will be held in Los Angeles this year, so you know we’ve got to try to make sure that the Giants are well represented behind enemy lines. Here’s a list of Giants players who’ve made the ballot:

  • Brandon Belt, 1B
  • Thairo Estrada, 2B
  • Evan Longoria, 3B
  • Brandon Crawford, SS
  • Curt Casali, C
  • Joc Pederson, OF
  • Mike Yastrzemksi, OF
  • Darin Ruf, OF
  • Wilmer Flores, DH

Head on over to the official MLB All Star Ballot website to cast your votes today!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants close out this three-game series against the Colorado Rockies today at 12:45 p.m. PT.

