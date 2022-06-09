Good morning, baseball fans!

I know, I know, with this week being an election, I’m sure you’re all tired of being reminded to vote. But in case you want to vote for something fun, I’ve got just the thing.

The 2022 All Star Game is just around the corner and you can now cast your vote for some of your favorite players from around the league, but most importantly your very own favorite baseball squadron, the San Francisco Giants!

The game will be held in Los Angeles this year, so you know we’ve got to try to make sure that the Giants are well represented behind enemy lines. Here’s a list of Giants players who’ve made the ballot:

Brandon Belt, 1B

Thairo Estrada, 2B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Curt Casali, C

Joc Pederson, OF

Mike Yastrzemksi, OF

Darin Ruf, OF

Wilmer Flores, DH

Head on over to the official MLB All Star Ballot website to cast your votes today!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants close out this three-game series against the Colorado Rockies today at 12:45 p.m. PT.