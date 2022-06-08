Minor League round up, June 7

For the first time all year, all nine San Francisco Giants teams played baseball on the same day. The MLB team played — and lost — and all eight Minor League Baseball affiliates were in action.

Let’s dive into oh so much action.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (22-33)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 13-4

Box score

It was all about hard contact for the River Cats bats, as half of their 8 hits went for extra bases, while they didn’t draw a single walk.

Nice days for a trio of position players trying to prove their worth as MLB depth options. Shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa had the best game, hitting 2-3 with a home run and a triple, bumping his OPS to .724 and his wRC+ to 89.

Air-quimedes Gamboa HR ✈️



Gamboa skies a two run shot! #clawsup pic.twitter.com/3UPY92HkKI — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 8, 2022

But designated hitter Ka’ai Tom wasn’t far behind, hitting 3-4 with a double (he now has a .798 OPS and a 103 wRC+), while second baseman Isan Díaz homered (giving him a .883 OPS and a 112 wRC+).

DIAZ DRILLS IT



Isan Díaz homers his first at bat #clawsup pic.twitter.com/8RZhsB9zjE — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 8, 2022

One start after making his first quality AAA appearance, RHP Tristan Beck got rocked again, giving up 11 baserunners and 7 runs in 4 innings. He remains an intriguing arm, but Sacramento has been brutal to him: in 7 games he has a 9.20 ERA, a 5.84 FIP, and a 1.91 WHIP.

RHP Mauricio Llovera pitched 2 scoreless innings, and has still yet to allow a run in AAA this season, in 11 appearances and 16 innings.

AA Richmond (29-23)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 6-4

Box score

A nice offensive performance from the River Cats, which saw Richmond record 10 hits and 5 walks. Center fielder Michael Gigliotti led the day, hitting 1-3 with a home run and 2 walks, which raised his OPS to .727 and his wRC+ to 112.

Gigliotti has been flashing some of the traits that made him an enticing prospect when he was with the Kansas City Royals, but it is worth mentioning that he’s 26.

Four River Cats players had 2-hit days. Most notable was designated hitter Diego Rincones (No. 15 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a pair of doubles. After a breakout 2021, Rincones has been awful this year, as his big day bumped him up to an OPS of just .462 and a wRC+ of 29 (those numbers were .878 and 140, respectively, at the same level last year). The good news for Rincones is that he hit 2 doubles on Wednesday ... the bad news is that such a performance doubled his season total for extra-base hits, and he already has 145 plate appearances (all 4 extra-base hits have been doubles — he’s still searching for his first homer after having 10 in 213 plate appearances with Richmond last season).

Third baseman Shane Matheny hit 2-3 with a walk to raise his OPS to .964 and his wRC+ to 167 (might we see him in Sacramento soon?).

And left fielder Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL) hit 2-4 with a double to bump his OPS to .716 and his wRC+ to 99. He’s rounding back into form after illness disrupted his season.

Brett Auerbach brings home two and we’ve got the lead pic.twitter.com/otcSqge5xH — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 7, 2022

RHP Kai-Wei Teng (No. 44 CPL) had another rough outing, giving up 4 hits, 3 walks, and 3 earned runs in just 2.2 innings. He’s been having a tough time lately, and now has a 5.58 ERA and a 4.72 FIP.

RHP Trenton Toplikar continued a strong season with 3.1 scoreless innings, while RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL) continues to start finding his strikeout stuff, recording 3 punch outs in 1.1 scoreless innings.

High-A Eugene (27-20)

Eugene Emeralds beat Spokane (Rockies) 7-1

Box score

Well would you look at that, we’ve got some more nice offensive performances to go through, mainly from third baseman Carter Aldrete, who hit 2-4 with a home run and a double, raising his OPS to .877 and his wRC+ to 145.

What ended the 5 run inning pic.twitter.com/y4Gjed1CRE — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 8, 2022

If Matheny gets the promotion from AA to AAA, perhaps Aldrete will take his spot in Richmond.

Also homering was left fielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL). Pomares’ struggles aren’t nearly as bad as Rincones’, but it’s still been a down year for him, as he now sports a .669 OPS and a 94 wRC+. More homers, Jairo! We love them.

What started the 5 run inning pic.twitter.com/ADS4JOiMbb — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 8, 2022

But perhaps the most exciting performance was that of the starter, RHP Randy Rodriguez (No. 22 CPL). Rodriguez allowed 5 baserunners and 1 run in 5 innings, with 4 strikeouts, which continues his trend of looking better and better as he gets more stretched out. In his 4 starts since getting to pitch past the 3rd inning, Rodriguez has the following line: 18.2 innings, 14 hits, 5 walks, 5 earned runs, and 29 strikeouts.

A very strong game for Eugene’s bullpen.

Low-A San Jose (31-21)

San Jose Giants beat the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) 7-0

Box score

Holy mackerel what a lovely pitching performance from the Baby Giants. It started with last year’s first-round pick, RHP Will Bednar (No. 8 CPL), who gave up just 1 hit and 1 walk in 5 scoreless innings, with 6 strikeouts. It was perhaps his best professional outing, and lowered his ERA to 3.83 and his FIP to 5.20, while giving him 50 strikeouts to 19 walks in 40 innings.

The piggybacking starter, LHP Seth Lonsway, performed similarly, allowing 1 hit, 1 walk, and 0 runs in 3 innings, with 3 strikeouts. He has a 3.65 ERA and a 3.58 FIP, though walks remain a little bit of an issue for him. In between, RHP Spencer Bivens struck out 2 in a scoreless inning.

The offense was funny, as San Jose managed 7 runs despite only 9 hits, 8 of which were singles (and they didn’t even get any help from Lake Elsinore errors). Second baseman Riley Mahan reached base 3 times, hitting 2-3 with a walk, while shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL) had the biggest hit of a the game, a 3-run double.

Left fielder Vaun Brown drew 2 walks, while stealing his 22nd and 23rd bases of the year.

ACL Orange (1-1)

ACL Giants Orange beat the Rockies 5-3

Box score

A cool thing happened in this game: RHP Melvin Adon (27, 2014 J2) made his season debut. Adon, who was No. 16 on the CPL two years ago, hadn’t pitched since 2019 due to the pandemic and an arm injury. He’s an intriguing reliever, and in this game allowed 3 baserunners in 2 scoreless innings, with 3 strikeouts. He followed RHP Mikell Manzano (19, 2019 J2), who struck out 6 in 5 innings, with 2 runs.

The offense was led by shortstop Diego Velasquez (18, 2020 J2), who hit 2-4 with a double and a walk.

ACL Black (2-0)

ACL Giants Black beat the D-backs Black 9-2

Box score

Center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL) made his second straight rehab appearance, and hit 1-3 with a home run and a walk. He ought to be back in Eugene quite soon, and hopefully can start mashing the baseball. Also a nice offensive day for left fielder P.J. Hilson (21, 2018 6th-round), who hit 1-3 with a double and a walk.

A solid start by LHP Nomar Medina (19, 2020 J2), who had 4 strikeouts and 1 earned run in 4 innings. And an excellent relief appearance courtesy of RHP Wilkelma Castillo (22, 2017 J2), who struck out the side in a scoreless inning.

DSL Orange (0-2)

DSL Giants Orange lost to KC Glass 6-2

Box score

Not a great day for the Giants recent headline international signings, shortstop Ryan Reckley (No. 11 CPL, 17, 2021 J2) and catcher Juan Perez (17, 2021 J2), who both hit 0-3 with 2 strikes. Perez also picked up his 2nd error in as many games.

Speaking of doing things for the 2nd time in as many games, left fielder Lazaro Morales (18, 2021 J2) hit 2-3 with his 2nd triple of the season.

LHP Pavel Duarte (18, 2020 J2) had a nice outing, striking out 4 batters in 2 scoreless innings (though he also gave up 2 hits and 2 walks).

DSL Black (1-1)

DSL Giants Black beat the Angels 8-7

Box score

Very good offensive performance as the Giants Black squad had 6 of their 11 hits go for extra bases. Designated hitter Eliam Sandoval (18, 2020 J2) only went 1-5, but he made it 2 home runs in as many games to open the season.

An awesome game for center fielder Saul Bautista (18, 2020 J2), who hit 2-4 with a triple, a double, and a walk.

On a mildly amusing note, RHP Mauricio Estrella (18, 2021 J2) pitched 4.1 innings and allowed 3 hits, 3 walks, and 3 runs, with 3 strikeouts, while RHP Marlon Franco (19, 2019 J2) pitched 1.2 innings and allowed 2 hits, 2 walks, and 2 runs, with 2 strikeouts. Make a wish, or something.

Home runs

AAA Isan Díaz (8)

AAA Arquímedes Gamboa (3)

AA Michael Gigliotti (3)

High-A Carter Aldrete (9)

High-A Jairo Pomares (6)

ACL Luis Matos (1)

DSL Eliam Sandoval (2)

News

Right-handed reliever Cole Waites has been promoted from High-A Eugene to AA Richmond.

Wednesday schedule

Sacramento: vs. Reno Aces, 6:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: vs. Erie SeaWolves, 6:35 p.m. PT

Eugene: vs. Spokane, 6:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: @ Lake Elsinore Storm, 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: Off

ACL Black: Off

DSL Orange: Off

DSL Black: Off