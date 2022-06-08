Good morning, baseball fans!

Joc Pederson is no stranger to the rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The bay area native grew up rooting for the Giants, before getting drafted by and playing six seasons for the Dodgers, only to end up signing with his hometown team for this season.

Pederson recently did an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Therese Viñal and Anthony Garcia, in which the three discussed his memories from both sides of the rivalry. He talks about how electric the games are, regardless of whether they’re played at Dodger Stadium or Oracle Park; how as a Dodger, they never seemed to miss Madison Bumgarner when the two teams met up; and he talks about how cool it was to have at bats against Tim Lincecum with Buster Posey behind the mound, because he grew up watching them (and I feel physical pain about how old that sentence makes me feel).

Pederson has definitely done his best to make Giants fans forget all about those years he was with the Dodgers, and will face his former team once more this weekend when they come to Oracle Park.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play game two of three against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.