The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies again today in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants is Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.66 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 15 walks in 48.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits, with five strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who enters today’s game with a 5.40 ERA, 4.22 FIP, with 14 strikeouts to 8 walks in 35 innings pitched. He was roughed up in his last start (also) against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday, a 14-1 loss in which Senzatela allowed six runs on 13 hits, with three strikeouts in five and a third innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Luis González, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 3B Tommy La Stella, DH Donovan Walton, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, LF Charlie Blackmon, RF C.J. Cron, 1B Brendan Rodgers, 2B José Iglesias, SS Randal Grichuk, CF Ryan McMahon, 3B Elehuris Montero, DH Elias Díaz, C

P: Antonio Senzatela, RHP

Game #55

Who: San Francisco Giants (29-25) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-31)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510