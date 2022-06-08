The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies again today in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants is Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.66 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 15 walks in 48.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits, with five strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings pitched.
He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who enters today’s game with a 5.40 ERA, 4.22 FIP, with 14 strikeouts to 8 walks in 35 innings pitched. He was roughed up in his last start (also) against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday, a 14-1 loss in which Senzatela allowed six runs on 13 hits, with three strikeouts in five and a third innings pitched.
Lineups
Giants
- Luis González, RF
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Darin Ruf, 1B
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Thairo Estrada, 3B
- Tommy La Stella, DH
- Donovan Walton, 2B
- Curt Casali, C
P: Alex Wood, LHP
Rockies
- Connor Joe, LF
- Charlie Blackmon, RF
- C.J. Cron, 1B
- Brendan Rodgers, 2B
- José Iglesias, SS
- Randal Grichuk, CF
- Ryan McMahon, 3B
- Elehuris Montero, DH
- Elias Díaz, C
P: Antonio Senzatela, RHP
Game #55
Who: San Francisco Giants (29-25) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-31)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510
