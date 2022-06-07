Minor League round up, June 6

The San Francisco Giants four A-ball affiliates all had Monday off, but it was still an exciting day of action, as the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League both got underway.

So now we have eight teams to talk about, though just four today. Let’s jump straight into the action.

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

ACL Orange (0-1)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the Rockies 8-1

Well, not an ideal start to the season for the ACL Orange team. They ended up with just 2 hits on the day, highlighted by a triple from left fielder Donovan McIntyre (19, 2021 11th round).

The team struck out 13 times while drawing just 3 walks, but 2 were drawn by first baseman Irvin Murr III (19, 2021 19th round).

The pitching, which featured 2 prospects and the rehabbing Joe Palumbo, was bad.

ACL Black (1-0)

ACL Giants Black beat the D-backs Black 7-3

It was much closer to an ideal start for the ACL Black team, which played fabulously on both ends.

The star was LHP Joe Kemlage (23, 2021 UDFA), who struck out 9 batters in 5 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 walk. He gave way to RHP Willian Suarez (24, 2015 J2) who got touched up for 3 runs in 0.2 innings, before LHP Haydn King (23, 2020 UDFA) finished things on a high note, with 1 hit, 0 runs, and 3 strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

On offense, the most exciting element was a rehab appearance for center fielder Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL), who started the year in High-A Eugene but hadn’t played since May 4 due to an injury. He hit 2-4 with a double, so hopefully we see him back on the talent-stacked Emeralds team shortly.

And a very, very nice day from shortstop Anthony Rodriguez (19, 2019 J2), who hit 2-4 with a home run.

DSL Orange (0-1)

DSL Giants Black lost to the White Sox 9-5

A bit of a wild game, as the teams were tied 1-1 heading to the 7th inning, and then all hell broke loose.

On the offensive front, it was the professional debut for the Giants two big international signings of this period. Catcher Juan Perez (17, 2021 J2) hit 1-4 and drew a walk, while shortstop Ryan Reckley (No. 11 CPL, 17, 2021 J2) went 0-4 with a walk. Those are two names worth keeping a very close eye on this season.

The best offensive performance came from designated hitter Lazaro Morales (18, 2021 J2), who hit 2-4 with a triple.

The bullpen had a very rough day, but it was a great starting performance from RHP Jorge Martinez (20, 2019 J2), who pitched 4 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 7 batters.

DSL Black (0-1)

DSL Giants Black lost to Phillies White 5-2

Home runs aren’t particularly common in the DSL, so it’s always exciting when there is one. So we salute left fielder Eliam Sandoval (18, 2020 J2), who started his season very strong, hitting 2-4 with a big fly. If Eliam wanted to be the most successful Sandoval in Giants history, that sure would be nice. He was the only player on the team to have multiple hits.

The pitching was funny, as only 1 of their runs was earned, and they gave up just 4 hits and 1 walk ... but also had only 4 strikeouts. RHPs Luis Bermudez (17, 2021 J2) and Anderson Azor (18, 2020 J2) both pitched 2 perfect innings, with the former recording a pair of strikeouts.

Home runs

ACL Anthony Rodriguez (1)

DSL Eliam Sandoval (1)

News

The Giants let go of a few prospects.

Giants have released RHP Tyler Schimpf, Travis Perry, and Frank Rubio.



Schimpf (13th rd) and Rubio (29th rd) were both members of the 2017 draft class. Perry was a 28th rd pick in 2018. All three spent first two months of 2022 season with Richmond — Roger Munter (@rog61) June 7, 2022

Tuesday schedule

Sacramento: vs. Reno Aces

Richmond: vs. Erie SeaWolves

Eugene: vs. Spokane

San Jose: @ Lake Elsinore Storm

ACL Orange: @ ACL Rockies

ACL Black: vs. D-backs Black

DSL Orange: vs. KC Glass

DSL Black: @ Angels