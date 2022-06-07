The San Francisco Giants kick off a three game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 3.44 ERA, 2.50 FIP, with 70 strikeouts to 21 walks in 55 innings p itched. Rodón’s last start was against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, in which he allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in five innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, who enters today’s game with a 6.71 ERA, 5.10 FIP, with 46 strikeouts to 18 walks in 55 innings pitched. His last start was against the Miami Marlins on Friday, in which he allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.

The Giants have seen Márquez a fair amount, so a couple of players to keep an eye on are Brandon Crawford, who has averaged .344 against him in 32 at-bats, with a home run and three RBI. Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski have also homered off of him as well.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, RF Donovan Walton, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, DH Yonathan Daza, LF C.J. Cron, 1B Brendan Rodgers, 2B José Iglesias, SS Randal Grichuk, RF Elehuris Montero, 3B Garrett Hampson, CF Elias Díaz, C

P: Germán Márquez, RHP

Game #54

Who: San Francisco Giants (29-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-31)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510