Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants are home from a three-city road trip, and are set to take on the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park tonight.

Looking ahead at the trip the Giants just completed, it seemed like one of the easier stretches of their schedule. Three teams in a row with a losing record, but it was basically a draw. They lost the series with the Cincinnati Reds 1-2, won the series with the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1, then split a four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

The Highs

Evan Longoria’s go-ahead home run in the Giants 6-4 win over the Marlins on May 29th.

Longo for the lead pic.twitter.com/0WYHZrm3TP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 29, 2022

Logan Webb’s eight-inning start the following day against the Phillies, in which he struck out ten, allowing three runs on four hits with no walks to lead the Giants to a 5-4 win.

Joc Pederson’s two-run home run the 11th inning the next day, also against the Phillies, which added on insurance runs after Donovan Walton knocked in the go-ahead run.

And speaking of Walton, he and Brandon Crawford each had grand slams this weekend. I enjoy grand slams, so they’re both alright in my book. Crawford’s came in the Giants 15-6 pummeling of the Marlins on Friday, and Walton’s was the deciding factor in Sunday’s 5-1 win against the Marlins as well.

Craw brought everybody home with one swing of the bat



(#SFGiants x @DairyQueen) pic.twitter.com/TFia4p6LiR — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 4, 2022

Everybody do the Don Wal, Don Wal, Don Wal pic.twitter.com/ZDWtyRNJQb — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2022

The Lows

Honestly, I’m just going to put this on Bryan and Doug for doing another Bullpen Trust Power Rankings episode of the McCovey Chroncast last week and immediately cursing them. It would be annoying if their power to curse relief pitchers weren’t quite so impressive.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at 6:45 p.m. PT tonight at Oracle Park.