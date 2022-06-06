Chroncast #95: Why are the Giants so mid?

The San Francisco Giants finished off their 10-game road trip with a 4-3 week. A couple of bullpen meltdowns cost them a more successful trip. To talk about that “mid” week is guest co-host Kenny Kelly, formerly of Beyond the Box Score and McCovey Chronicles! He gets roped into talking about the sequels to last week’s big stories: the Kapler protest and the Fantasy Baseball Kerfluffle before singing the praises of the good things to come out of the week.

And then Bryan and Kenny really get into it with a debate on which part of the Giants’ game is most responsible for their mediocre 29-24 record: the pitching or the hitting. The Giants have one of the best offenses in baseball, so it would seem that whoever decides to argue that the lineup is what’s responsible for the Giants’ 6th seed in the NL playoffs is pretty, pretty stupid. You’ll just have to listen to find out — and then, vote in the poll to choose who won the debate!

Poll Which part of the roster is more responsible for the Giants mediocrity? Pitching

Hitting vote view results 75% Pitching (128 votes)

24% Hitting (42 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

