The 2022 MLB Draft is still well over a month away, but it’s about that time where publications start looking forward to the three-day event. Which means it’s time for mock drafts.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel recently released his first mock draft of the summer. In it, he has the Giants selecting a college bat in the first round: outfielder Spencer Jones from Vanderbilt. Here’s what McDaniel had to say:

Jones is another tooled-up college hitter with a wide variance in how teams value him, but he fits the Giants better than most clubs. The 6-foot-7 Jones has plus-plus raw power and massive exit velos, but needs to add some loft in-game to actualize that power. Developmentally talented clubs see untapped upside here and All-Star-level traits, while others see a massive strike zone and long arms that will limit his contact upside.

The Giants have the 30th pick in the draft, which is the one downside of their otherwise awesome 107-win campaign a year ago. But don’t worry, there’s still good talent to be found there.

