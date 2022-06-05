 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, June 4

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
MLB: APR 09 Rockies at Giants Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners) [Game 1] [Game 2]

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Stockton Ports (A’s)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 12:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 11:05 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Stockton Ports (A’s), 5:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

