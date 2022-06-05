The San Francisco Giants are about to wrap up their series with the Miami Marlins, and we’re all here to wish them good luck as they try to end the four-game set on a high note.

We’re also here to eat breakfast, or perhaps brunch, because it’s time for some lovely weekend morning baseball. That’s hard to beat, in my book.

The Giants are handing the baseball to Jakob Junis, who will make his eighth appearance and sixth start of the year. Junis has been lovely for the Giants, with a 2.68 ERA, a 3.74 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to seven walks in 37 innings.

If he wanted to be lovely again today, that would be nice.

Game #53

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

When: 10:40 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM