Minor League box scores, June 3

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 11-10

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Split a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) [Game 1] [Game 2]

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 8-2

Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to the Stockton Ports (A’s) 5-4

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), 4:05 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader @ Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Stockton Ports (A’s), 6:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started