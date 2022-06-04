Happy weekend San Francisco Giants fans.

I hope you’re enjoying life right now by reminiscing about the team’s outstandingly fun 15-6 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

But while the game was fun for most people, there were two Giants who didn’t find it so great: catcher Curt Casali, who struck out in all five of his at-bats, and outfielder Luis González, who was hit by a pitch and left the game.

That’s never a good sign, but thankfully González doesn’t appear to have anything to worry too much about. According to the Giants, the lefty hitter (and secret bullpen option) is day-to-day with what the team is calling a right leg bruise.

Gabe Kapler says Luis Gonzalez (right leg bruise) is day to day. He’s walking with a pretty good limp in the clubhouse. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) June 4, 2022

Getting hit in the leg by a 92 mph fastball sounds truly awful, but it certainly could have been worse.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants finish off their four-game series against the Marlins with a 1:10 p.m. PT game on Saturday, and a 10:40 a.m. PT game on Sunday.