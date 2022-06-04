The San Francisco Giants take on the Miami Marlins again today in game three of this four-game series in Florida.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be their ace right-hander, Logan Webb. Webb enters today’s game with a 3.52 ERA, 3.36 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 14 walks in 61.1 innings pitched. His last start was a gem against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, in which he allowed just three runs on four hits, with 10 strikeouts and zero walks in eight innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Marlins right-hander Pablo López, who enters today’s game with a 1.83 ERA, 2.94 FIP, with 61 strikeouts to 15 walks in 59 innings pitched. López’ last start was against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, in which he allowed zero runs on three hits, with five strikeouts and four walks (in a game the Marlins would go on to lose 7-1).

Game #52

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM