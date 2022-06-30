Minor League round up, June 29

No ACL or DSL games, but still four A-ball affiliates for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Let’s get into the action.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (31-43)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 5-3

Box score

The River Cats were down to their final out on Wednesday, and about to be shut out when they were saved by designated hitter Willie Calhoun, the player the Giants got back in the Steven Duggar trade. Calhoun didn’t save the game — to co-opt a line from Bob Fitzgerald, there are no 5-run swings in baseball — but he saved the shutout by blasting a 3-run dinger.

No shutout today!



Willie blasts a 3-run homer, his first as a River Cat!



Top 9

Cats - 3

Jokers - 5#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/0930p0mftJ — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

Still a loss, but it looks better.

An excellent day at the office for shortstop Isan Díaz, who hit 3-3 with a walk and a double, which pushed his OPS to 1.018 and his wRC+ to 143. Díaz has a 1.136 OPS in June, and I’m starting to wonder if he might steal Donovan Walton’s spot on the 40-man and active rosters soon.

3-3 today with a double and 5 for his last 5!



Diaz CANNOT be stopped!#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/HbaqQXEh6x — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

On the prospect front, right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL) hit 2-4 while catcher Joey Bart (No. 2 CPL) hit 0-4. Both players had a strikeout, but Bart continues to shine defensively.

Bart Darts pic.twitter.com/0wOlVVuNfM — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

It’s like deja vu all over again!



Bart gets another! pic.twitter.com/pW0SgRFrcU — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

Not much on the pitching front, with veteran RHP Shelby Miller allowing an ERA-wrecking 4 runs in 0.2 innings.

RHP Luis Ortiz struck out 2 in a perfect inning of work, and talk about a funny season. He has a gorgeous 50 strikeouts to 8 walks in 41.2 innings, but has allowed 51 hits, 19 extra-base hits, and 33 earned runs.

AA Richmond (40-31)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 12-1

Box score

What an awful game! On offense the Flying Squirrels had just 3 hits, all singles, and 1 walk, against 11 strikeouts. On the pitching side they gave up 12 runs, all earned, in 8 innings, and issued more walks (5) than they had strikeouts (4). Yikes!

The big yikes came from RHP Matt Frisbee, who got tattooed for 10 runs in 4.1 innings. Like a real tattoo ... ouch!

The only notable offense came from third baseman Sean Roby, who hit 2-4. Roby has really struggled to get hits except for when he runs into one and hits it over the fence (which admittedly is quite often). Those were just his 4th and 5th singles of the month, in his 22nd game. He has a .778 OPS and a 109 wRC+ on the season.

Another tough day for second baseman Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL), who hit 0-4 with 3 strikeouts. He’s been striking out like mad lately, and has 33 in 78 at-bats this month.

High-A Eugene (42-26)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 10-3

Box score

Third baseman Carter Aldrete is a smart dude. In the 1st inning he came up to the plate and hit a 3-run home run. Pretty solid idea, but room for improvement.

He improved on it an inning later with a grand slam. What a day!

Just wait till you see the bat flip pictures pic.twitter.com/MBU1X68T0F — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 30, 2022

Predictably, DH Vaun Brown continued to chug along, as he hit 2-4 with a walk. The Giants kept him in Low-A an oddly long amount of time given how well he was playing, but they might not do the same in High-A. Through 4 games he’s hitting 8-15 with a home run, a double, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, and 3 stolen bases.

Also a 2-hit day for right fielder Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL), who is finishing off a very strong month in fashion, while first baseman Luis Toribio (No. 39 CPL) doubled and drew a walk.

RHP Jake Wong gave up just 4 baserunners, 2 runs, and 1 earned run in 5 innings, with 7 strikeouts. He has 55 strikeouts to 22 walks in 50.2 innings this year. RHP Abel Adames followed and kept the strikeout party going, with 7 Ks in 4 innings of 1-run ball. Adames isn’t having a great season, but he did have a great day.

Low-A San Jose (43-28)

San Jose Giants lost to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 3-1

Box score

A bad offensive game all around, but a nice day from center fielder Grant McCray (No. 34 CPL), who hit 1-4 with a double, a walk, and an outfield assist (at first base, no less!). McCray is sitting on a .904 OPS and a 130 wRC+, and can’t be too far away from a promotion.

Second baseman Anyesber Sivira hit 2-3 in his 2nd game since getting called up from the ACL.

RHP Nick Sinacola had an OK game, giving up 7 baserunners and 2 runs in 4 innings, but striking out 7. He’s sitting on a 3.75 ERA, a 4.83 FIP, and 63 strikeouts to 20 walks in 50.1 innings.

RHP Hunter Dula pitched 2.2 no-hit innings, allowing just 1 walk and striking out 3 batters. He’s having a nice year, with a 2.59 ERA, a 3.50 FIP, and 30 strikeouts to 7 walks in 24.1 innings.

Home runs

AAA Willie Calhoun (6)

High-A Carter Aldrete, 2 (13)

News

The Giants made some movement on the farm, most notably promoting RHP Landen Roupp — who is having a phenomenal year — from Low-A to High-A. And shortstop Ryan Reckley (No. 11 CPL), the star signing of this international free agent period, has returned from the Injured List.

Transactions:

RHP Landen Roupp: A -> A+

LHP John Gavin: ACL -> A

LHP JJ Santa Cruz: ACL -> A

San Jose placed RHP Will Bednar (back issue) on the 7-day IL.

San Jose activated SS Hayden Cantrelle from the 7-day IL. — GPT (@giantsprospects) June 30, 2022

SS Ryan Reckley returned to action today in the DSL after missing a couple of weeks. Games were suspended due to rain though. — GPT (@giantsprospects) June 30, 2022

But very bad news about AAA infielder Will Wilson (No. 18 CPL), who is shelved for a while with an injury.