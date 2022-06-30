Good morning, baseball fans!

Every year, the San Francisco Giants partner with the Giants Community Fund, the players and their families to put on the annual Giants Family Auction, where you can bid on game-used items and gift baskets put together by the players and their families.

This year is extra cool because the game-used items being auctioned individually are from the game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 11th, one of the most memorable games of the season, and also Pride Day at Oracle Park. You can bid on caps, jerseys and even bases from that memorable occasion.

There are also meet and greet packages with various coaches, broadcast booth visits, as well as the opportunity to be the “Play ball” kid at an upcoming game.

You can also peruse the baskets of various players, including Logan Webb, Mike Yastrzemski, Brandons Belt and Crawford, and others. It’s an off-day, so if you’re looking for something to do, it’s always fun to read through what they include, which can sometimes give a glimpse into their non-baseball interests.

Belt’s obviously has movie themed snacks, his captain hat, fishing gear and some Legos. Yastrzemski offers a “his” and “hers” basket if you’d like to have matching swag with the “his” or “her” of your choice. And don’t sleep on Joc Pederson’s basket, which (in my humble opinion) has the best swag with everything from a $500 gift certificate to a local jeweler, a set of Beats earbuds, a poker set, and some Trader Joe’s snacks.

And of course the bottom line is it all goes to a great cause, the Giants Community Fund, which does great work in communities throughout Northern California.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not, but they will kick off a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox tomorrow.