What should the Giants do at the deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans and fans across the country.

We’re still over a month away from the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which happens on August 2 this year. But it’s not too early to start wondering what the San Francisco Giants will do when that date approaches.

Because in all likelihood, the Giants will be in a similar position then as they are now: in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, but at risk of missing out.

As always, the Giants have three deadline options: buy, sell, or stand pat. But unlike in some years, it’s not abundantly clear which of those three they should do.

There are cases for each. You’re never guaranteed to be in a position where winning a championship is feasible, so you have to capitalize every chance you get. That’s the case for buying.

They’re going to be a long shot either way, and flipping high-quality assets — namely lefty starter Carlos Rodón — is a great way to help them compete in future seasons. That’s the case for selling.

And when you have a good case for both buying and selling, that means you also have a good case for not buying and selling. That’s the case for standing pat.

What do you say, Giants fans?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GAXASA/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.