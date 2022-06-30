What should the Giants do at the deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans and fans across the country.
We’re still over a month away from the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which happens on August 2 this year. But it’s not too early to start wondering what the San Francisco Giants will do when that date approaches.
Because in all likelihood, the Giants will be in a similar position then as they are now: in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, but at risk of missing out.
As always, the Giants have three deadline options: buy, sell, or stand pat. But unlike in some years, it’s not abundantly clear which of those three they should do.
There are cases for each. You’re never guaranteed to be in a position where winning a championship is feasible, so you have to capitalize every chance you get. That’s the case for buying.
They’re going to be a long shot either way, and flipping high-quality assets — namely lefty starter Carlos Rodón — is a great way to help them compete in future seasons. That’s the case for selling.
And when you have a good case for both buying and selling, that means you also have a good case for not buying and selling. That’s the case for standing pat.
What do you say, Giants fans?
