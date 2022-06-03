Minor League round up, June 2

In shocking news, the High-A Eugene Emeralds had yet another game postponed due to weather, so it’s just three games for the San Francisco Giants Minor League Baseball affiliates.

Let’s dive in.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (22-29)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 10-6

Box score

The most important part of the River Cats game, as it pertains to the Giants, was that center fielder Steven Duggar made his first rehab assignment. Duggar, who played in the field and hit 0-2 before being replaced, hadn’t played since April 21. Duggar is on the 60-day IL, so he can’t return to the Giants for a while, but this is a good time for the Giants to evaluate him, especially given Luis González’s emergence.

But the star was also someone who has played for the Giants this year: first baseman Jason Krizan, who hit 3-4 with a home run and a double.

And another Giants player from this year, second baseman Kevin Padlo, also hit a home run.

But that wasn’t enough offense to overcome poor outings from LHP Michael Plassmeyer and RHPs Norwith Gudino and Taylor Williams.

AA Richmond (26-21)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 8-4

Box score

Left fielder Armani Smith (No. 41 CPL) seems to be fitting in well in AA, as he hit 3-5. They were all singles, but still, it raised his OPS to .844 and his wRC+ to 136. He’s hitting nearly as well as he did in High-A before his promotion, and that’s always a good thing to see.

Right fielder Franklin Labour also had a nice, but funny day, hitting 2-5. Both of his hits were doubles, but all 3 of his outs were strikeouts. That’s how the season has gone for Labour, who has a .757 OPS and a 105 wRC+. In 104 plate appearances he has 11 extra-base hits ... but 44 strikeouts.

A bit of an odd day for RHP Kai-Wei Teng (No. 44 CPL), who pitched 5 innings and allowed just 2 hits and 2 runs (1 earned), but also issued 4 strikeouts with just 1 walk. A year after having 142 strikeouts in 95.2 innings, he has just 47 in 47.1 innings.

Speaking of people who are striking out fewer batters this year, RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL) took a step in the right direction, with a perfect inning that had 2 strikeouts. He’s gonna need a few more days like that to match his 2021, when he had 62 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, but he’s now up to 25 (against just 5 walks) in 18.1 innings.

Low-A San Jose (28-20)

San Jose Giants lost to the Stockton Ports (A’s) 3-0

Box score

Thursday’s piggybacking starters had mixed results. RHP Nick Sinacola was so-so, with 3 earned runs in 4.2 innings but 6 strikeouts. In fitting news for a Giants team (even though they’re not that Giants team), 2 of those runs were scored on a pair of solo home runs by Max Muncy (even though he’s not that Max Muncy).

The other starter, RHP Landen Roupp, was dynamic.

Roupp had a whopping 9 strikeouts in 4 scoreless innings, giving up just 2 hits and a walk. With an ERA of 2.32, an FIP of 2.70, and 51 strikeouts in 31 innings, I’d expect that we see him in Eugene soon.

Offensively the Baby Giants only struck out 6 times, but couldn’t score a run, as all 7 of their hits were singles. Designated hitter Victor Bericoto had the best game, hitting 2-3 with a walk.

Home runs

AAA Kevin Padlo (9)

AAA Jason Krizan (2)

Friday schedule

Sacramento: @ Las Vegas Aviators

Richmond: Doubleheader @ Akron RubberDucks

Eugene: @ Everett AquaSox

San Jose: vs. Stockton Ports