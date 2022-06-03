Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans. Here’s hoping that you’ve had an easy time washing off a rather awful day of Bay Area sports yesterday.

Here’s a palate cleanser for you before this afternoon’s games. It’s the latest installment of NightKap, the video series the Giants are creating this season in which multimedia producer Amy G sits down with manager Gabe Kapler and has a discussion, all while drinking some lovely Laphroaig.

They touch on many subjects — baseball, dads, and music, among others — and, you know ... drink scotch. Because why not, especially when they’re paying you to do so.

Also, what an amazing leather jacket Kap is wearing. I don’t want to know how much you pay for what I can only imagine is a brand new leather jacket designed to look very old but if any of you want to buy it for me to like, I dunno, support me or something, then I invite you to.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants visit the Miami Marlins this afternoon at 3:40 p.m. PT for the second of four games.