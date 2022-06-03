The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins play game two of a four-game series today in Florida.

Alex Cobb was supposed to start this game, but was scratched early this afternoon and is day-to-day with back tightness.

Instead, the Giants will go with an opener today with right-hander John Brebbia, making this his first career start. Brebbia enters today’s game with a 3.32 ERA, 2.04 FIP, with 21 strikeouts to 6 walks in 21.2 innings pitched this season. He got roughed up in his last appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, without recording an out. But has otherwise had a pretty strong season thus far.

The Marlins later decided to go the same route, scratching Elieser Hernandez and opting for an opener of their own, left-hander Richard Bleier. Bleier enters today’s game with a 5.23 ERA, 3.82 FIP, with 6 strikeouts to two walks in 10.1 innings pitched. He also got roughed up in his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, in which he allowed tow runs on three hits in just two thirds of an inning.

Before the game, the Giants optioned Sam Long and recalled Sean Hjelle.

Lineups

Giants

Wilmer Flores, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Curt Casali, C Joc Pederson, LF Thairo Estrada, 2B Luis González, RF Jason Vosler, 3B

P: John Brebbia, RHP

Marlins

Jazz Chisholm, Jr., 2B Garrett Cooper, DH Jorge Soler, LF Jesús Aguilar, 1B Avisaíl García, RF Jesús Sánchez, CF Jon Berti, 3B Miguel Rojas, SS Nick Fortes, C

P: Richard Bleier, LHP

Game #51

Who: San Francisco Giants (27-23) vs. Miami Marlins (21-18)

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM