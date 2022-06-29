Minor League round up, June 28

All of the San Francisco Giants affiliates were in action on Tuesday, so let’s drown in baseball.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (31-42)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 9-7

Box score

Kind of a funny game for the River Cats. The offense scored 9 runs, playing mostly small ball: they had 14 hits and 4 walks, but no long balls.

The corner infielders led the way, with third baseman Isan Díaz hitting 3-4 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base, which raised his OPS to .986 and his wRC+ to 134. And first baseman Jason Krizan hit 3-4 with 2 doubles, which bumped his OPS to .712 and his wRC+ to 77.

Isan remains hot!!



Diaz doubles home Krizan and we’re back in the lead!#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/Jo2IjS2mR0 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

Right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL) also had a 3-hit day (just the 3rd time he’s done that this year), hitting 3-5. He’s still having a bit of a tough year (.632 OPS, 61 wRC+) but his June has been a nice step forwards.

And speaking of top prospects, catcher Joey Bart (No. 2 CPL) had an up-and-down day, hitting 2-5 but striking out twice. Given that the Giants sent him to Sacramento to work on contact, I’m not entirely sure how to feel about a day where 40% of the plate appearances are hits but 40% are strikeouts.

Barty Party!!



Joey Bart drives a single to bring home two more runs!!



Top 7

Cats - 7

Jacks - 3#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/u8plzpBzFC — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 29, 2022

The pitching was very funny, as the River Cats had only 2 strikeouts all day long. LHP Enmanuel De Jesus pitched 5 innings, but didn’t record a single strikeout.

A pair of staples in the Giants bullpen pitched scoreless innings: LHP José Álvarez (who began a rehab assignment) and RHP Zack Littell (who was recently optioned).

AA Richmond (40-30)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 9-3

Box score

Matt Harvey may no longer be the All-Star pitcher who led the Majors in FIP in 2013, but the Flying Squirrels probably felt like he is, as they ran into quite some issues facing Harvey, who is on a rehab assignment.

The offense struck out 13 times without drawing a walk (left fielder Jacob Heyward and right fielder Franklin Labour both put the “K” in “hat trick”), though a few players were able to do some damage. Shortstop Shane Matheny, who continues to obliterate AA pitchers, hit 2-4 with a home run, which raised his OPS to .932 and his wRC+ to 162. He also committed his 14th error of the season, which might be the only thing keeping him from a AAA promotion right now.

.@smatheny2 lifts a solo homer to left, his eighth of the year



We’re trailing 5-3 in the fourth in Bowie pic.twitter.com/qQA1y9u4uy — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 28, 2022

Also homering was catcher Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL), who continues to shine in AA after getting dropped down from AAA (I refuse to call it a demotion seeing as how Genovés was incredibly young for AAA, skipped AA, and was holding his own in Sacramento). Genovés, one of the Giants many exciting catcher prospects, is only 8 games into his Richmond tenure, but has an .898 OPS and a 147 wRC+.

Ricardo Genovés blasts a solo homer off the video board and we’ve got a 2-0 lead in the second inning pic.twitter.com/aun1cq7e2j — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 28, 2022

Designated hitter Diego Rincones (No. 15 CPL) didn’t get in on the long ball action, but he did hit a perfect 4-4. His season numbers are mediocre (.642 OPS, 77 wRC+), but he has a gorgeous 1.079 OPS in June. That looks much more like the standout hitter we saw in 2021.

Tough days for third baseman Sean Roby and second baseman Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL), who have both been struggling quite a bit lately.

Nothing of note on the pitching front. LHP Jake Dahlberg got rocked (8 runs and 7 earned runs in 5.1 innings).

High-A Eugene (41-26)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 5-1

Box score

Getting 6 hits, and drawing 1 walk (against 13 strikeouts) is usually not the recipe for 5 runs and a win. But when 4 of those 6 hits leave the park, it tends to work out fairly well.

Yes, the Emeralds blasted a quartet of dingers, which accounted for all of their runs. Let’s talk about all of them.

Left fielder Vaun Brown hit 3-4 with a home run and a stolen base. After positively destroying Low-A to the tune of a 1.063 OPS, a 173 wRC+, and 23 stolen bases, Brown is off to an even hotter start in High-A. Through 3 contests he’s hit 6-11 with a home run, a double, 2 walks to 1 strikeout, and 3 stolen bases.

Vaun Brown has no signs of slowing down pic.twitter.com/38ACuASsVy — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 29, 2022

Maybe just skip all the silly promotion details and bring him to San Francisco? I’m kidding of course. Unless....

Right fielder Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL) also homered, which saved his day since his other 3 at-bats were strikeouts. Bishop is still K’ing far too much, but his .943 OPS in June is the best baseball he’s played in his professional career.

THAT’S A BIG LEAGUE SWING pic.twitter.com/iMAihtEp8Z — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 29, 2022

Speaking of hot prospects who are off to a slow start in their pro career but homered on Tuesday — catcher Patrick Bailey (No. 9 CPL) got in on the action! His June hasn’t been nearly as nice as Bishop’s, but it was his 2nd home run (and 3rd extra-base hit) in the last 3 games.

And finally there was first baseman Luis Toribio (No. 39 CPL), who now has a .989 OPS in June. Keep that up dude!

A game of inches, Toribio drills the foul pole to give the Ems a lead! pic.twitter.com/qZnfqM7ezY — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 29, 2022

But a bad day for shortstop Ghordy Santos, who hit 0-3 with 2 strikeouts and 2 errors.

Another nice start from RHP Mason Black (No. 42 CPL), who gave up just 3 hits, 1 walk, and 1 run in 6 innings, while striking out 5. Black has pitched in 6 games for Eugene since getting promoted, and he’s been excellent in 5 of them. He has a 3.00 ERA, a 5.15 FIP, and 32 strikeouts to 11 walks in 33 High-A innings.

Low-A San Jose (43-27)

San Jose Giants lost to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners) 11-2

Box score

Well, just a bad day all over the show for the Baby Giants. The offense had just 5 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 14 times. Designated hitter Garrett Frechette had a standout day, hitting 2-2 with a double, and drawing both of the walks. That raised his OPS to .789 and his wRC+ to 108. Still not quite the season the Giants are hoping for out of a power-potential corner infielder (he has just 3 home runs in 223 plate appearances), but trending up.

After 4 straight excellent outings, RHP Manuel Mercedes (No. 23 CPL) got the start (he’d been a piggybacking starter all year, but honest-to-goodness started this one), and got blown up, with 6 hits, 3 walks, 9 runs, and 4 earned runs in 3.1 innings. His defense didn’t help him, but then again he was the biggest culprit there, as he committed 2 errors.

ACL Orange (4-13)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the ACL Mariners 3-1 (7 innings)

Box score

Not much to see here. The offense had just 3 hits and 2 walks, with shortstop Diego Velasquez (18, 2020 J2) the only player reaching base twice, as he singled and walked. Catcher Adrian Sugastey (No. 27 CPL) doubled in his first rehab assignment with the ACL ... he’ll be back in San Jose soon, I presume.

The pitching was meh, but LHP JJ Santa Cruz (26, 2018 UDFA) struck out 3 in 1.1 scoreless innings.

ACL Black (12-3)

ACL Giants Black beat the ACL Athletics 1-0 (7 innings)

Box score

Amazing pitching in this one, particularly from the starter, RHP Roberto Monegro (20, 2018 J2). Monegro gave up 5 baserunners in 5 scoreless innings, and struck out 10 batters. 10! Monegro — whom the Giants signed as a position player, but moved to the mound last year — has a 2.93 ERA, a 2.95 FIP, and 17 strikeouts to 3 walks in 15.1 innings. I’d say the transition is going swimmingly.

RHP Haydn King (23, 2020 UDFA) followed it up with a perfect inning in which he struck out 2 batters, and LHP John Gavin (26, 2017 8th round) shut the door with a 3-strikeout save.

The offense did just enough on a quiet day. Right fielder Jared Dupere (23, 2021 13th round) and catcher Onil Perez (19, 2019 J2) both hit 2-3 with a double, with the former also stealing a base. Dupere has a .664 OPS and an 82 wRC+, while Perez has a .667 OPS and an 89 wRC+.

DSL Orange (8-10)

DSL Giants Orange beat the DSL NYY Yankees 8-7

Box score

A very nice offensive day for the DSL Orange team. The star was left fielder Oswaldo Ladera (19, 2019 J2), who hit 3-5 with a home run and a stolen base, which raised his OPS to .830 and his wRC+ to 124.

Also homering was catcher Juan Perez (17, 2021 J2), though he struck out in his other 4 plate appearances. Still, fun to see the first career homer for one of the stars of the Giants latest international signing period.

Shortstop Jose Ramos (19, 2019 J2) and center fielder Estanlin Cassiani (19, 2019 J2) both singled and walked, with the former stealing 2 bags and the latter swiping 3.

The pitching was not so hot. LHP Pavel Duarte (18, 2020 J2) struck out 3 in 2.1 scoreless innings, though he also walked 3. He has 14 strikeouts to 7 walks in 10.1 innings.

DSL Black (8-10)

DSL Giants Black lost to the DSL Nationals 3-0 (7 innings)

Box score

Quite an uneventful game, with uninteresting offense and pitching. But we’ll highlight the best player from each side of the ball.

On offense it was first baseman Guillermo Williamson (18, 2021 J2), who continued his fine season by hitting 1-2 with a double and a walk. That raised his OPS to .855 and his wRC+ to 120.

On the pitching front it was RHP Jose Gonzalez (20, 2020 J2), who struck out 1 batter in a perfect inning of relief. It lowered his ERA to 3.60, though he has a 6.11 FIP and just 8 strikeouts to 7 walks in 10 innings.

Home runs

AA Shane Matheny (8)

AA Ricardo Genovés (1)

High-A Hunter Bishop (10)

High-A Luis Toribio (10)

High-A Patrick Bailey (7)

High-A Vaun Brown (1)

DSL Juan Perez (1)

DSL Oswaldo Ladera (1)

News

Last year’s 1st-round pick, Low-A RHP Will Bednar (No. 8 CPL) has been placed on the Injured List.

#SJGiants roster moves: RHP Will Bednar placed on 7-day injured list. INF Hayden Cantrelle activated from IL. — Joe Ritzo (@JoeRitzo) June 29, 2022

Wednesday schedule

Sacramento: @ Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

Richmond: @ Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Eugene: vs. Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

San Jose: vs. Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Orange: Off

ACL Black: Off

DSL Orange: Off

DSL Black: Off