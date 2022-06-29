Good morning, baseball fans!
Welcome back to a weird, short week of interleague play, with the San Francisco Giants set to take on the Detroit Tigers once again this afternoon.
Before they do, let’s take a look at some injury updates given by the team yesterday:
- Jose Álvares (lower back tightness) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment last night with Triple-A Sacramento and was expected to throw one inning.
- Luis González (lower back strain) is continuing his rehab and could start light baseball activity by the end of the week.
- Jakob Junis (left hamstring strain) is progressing well and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session yesterday.
- Last but certainly not least, LaMonte Wade, Jr. (left knee inflammation) was with the team at Oracle Park last night and was scheduled to do a team workout. He is expected to be activated before today’s game.
What time do the Giants play today?
The Giants and Tigers wrap up this short series today at 12:45 p.m. PT.
Loading comments...