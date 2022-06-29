Good morning, baseball fans!

Welcome back to a weird, short week of interleague play, with the San Francisco Giants set to take on the Detroit Tigers once again this afternoon.

Before they do, let’s take a look at some injury updates given by the team yesterday:

Jose Álvares (lower back tightness) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment last night with Triple-A Sacramento and was expected to throw one inning.

(lower back tightness) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment last night with Triple-A Sacramento and was expected to throw one inning. Luis González (lower back strain) is continuing his rehab and could start light baseball activity by the end of the week.

(lower back strain) is continuing his rehab and could start light baseball activity by the end of the week. Jakob Junis (left hamstring strain) is progressing well and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session yesterday.

(left hamstring strain) is progressing well and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session yesterday. Last but certainly not least, LaMonte Wade, Jr. (left knee inflammation) was with the team at Oracle Park last night and was scheduled to do a team workout. He is expected to be activated before today’s game.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Tigers wrap up this short series today at 12:45 p.m. PT.