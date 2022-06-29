 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday BP: Giants Injury Updates

It’s a day game, so Late Night LaMonte might not be in the cards, but LaMonte Wade, Jr. could be in today’s lineup nonetheless.

By Sami Higgins
/ new

Good morning, baseball fans!

Welcome back to a weird, short week of interleague play, with the San Francisco Giants set to take on the Detroit Tigers once again this afternoon.

Before they do, let’s take a look at some injury updates given by the team yesterday:

  • Jose Álvares (lower back tightness) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment last night with Triple-A Sacramento and was expected to throw one inning.
  • Luis González (lower back strain) is continuing his rehab and could start light baseball activity by the end of the week.
  • Jakob Junis (left hamstring strain) is progressing well and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session yesterday.
  • Last but certainly not least, LaMonte Wade, Jr. (left knee inflammation) was with the team at Oracle Park last night and was scheduled to do a team workout. He is expected to be activated before today’s game.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Tigers wrap up this short series today at 12:45 p.m. PT.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...