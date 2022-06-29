The San Francisco Giants wrap up this short two-game series against the Detroit Tigers today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 5.05 ERA, 3.62 FIP, with 65 strikeouts to 20 walks in 67.2 innings pitched. Wood’s last start came in the Giants’ 7-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, in which he allowed six runs on four hits, with a strikeout and two walks in one inning.

He’ll be facing off against Tigers right-hander Rony García, who enters today’s game with a 4.57 ERA, 4.33 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 11 walks in 43.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Tigers’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Belt, 1B Thairo Estrada Tommy La Stella, DH Donovan Walton, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Tigers

Robbie Grossman, LF Javier Báez, SS Miguel Cabrera, DH Riley Greene, CF Eric Haase, C Spencer Torkelson, 1B Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Victor Reyes, RF

P: Rony García, RHP

Game #74

Who: San Francisco Giants (40-33) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-45)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM