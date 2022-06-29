The San Francisco Giants wrap up this short two-game series against the Detroit Tigers today at Oracle Park.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 5.05 ERA, 3.62 FIP, with 65 strikeouts to 20 walks in 67.2 innings pitched. Wood’s last start came in the Giants’ 7-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, in which he allowed six runs on four hits, with a strikeout and two walks in one inning.
He’ll be facing off against Tigers right-hander Rony García, who enters today’s game with a 4.57 ERA, 4.33 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 11 walks in 43.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Tigers’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings pitched.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Evan Longoria, 3B
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Brandon Belt, 1B
- Thairo Estrada
- Tommy La Stella, DH
- Donovan Walton, 2B
- Curt Casali, C
P: Alex Wood, LHP
Tigers
- Robbie Grossman, LF
- Javier Báez, SS
- Miguel Cabrera, DH
- Riley Greene, CF
- Eric Haase, C
- Spencer Torkelson, 1B
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B
- Victor Reyes, RF
P: Rony García, RHP
Game #74
Who: San Francisco Giants (40-33) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-45)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 12:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM
