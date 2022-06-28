Good morning, baseball fans!

With three weeks to go until the 2022 MLB All Star Game, being held on July 19th at Dodger Stadium, it’s time to take a look at where the San Francisco Giants stand in the voting as of yesterday.

Leading the pack is Joc Pederson, who is currently sitting in third for outfielders, which puts him in line to be a starter if the votes hold up. I’m not usually one to say vote early and vote often, but uh, it can’t hurt in this situation.

After that, there’s pretty much a Giants player in the top ten at every position, but they’re sitting in 7-10th place of each category.

Catcher: Curt Casali (who is inadvertently listed as playing for the Milwaukee Brewers) - 9th place

1B: Brandon Belt - 10th place

2B: Thairo Estrada - 7th place

3B: Evan Longoria - 7th place

SS: Brandon Crawford - 7th place

DH: Wilmer Flores - 8th place

OF: Joc Pederson - 3rd place; Mike Yastrzemski - 14th place

If you’d like to see at least Pederson as an All Star starter, make sure you head on over to the ballot and get your votes in.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.