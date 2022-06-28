The San Francisco Giants welcome the Detroit Tigers to Oracle Park tonight to kick off a two-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.70 ERA, 2.34 FIP, with 101 strikeouts to 28 walks in 80 innings pitched. His last start came in the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, in which he allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings pitched.

He’ll be squaring off against Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who enters today’s game with a 3.63 ERA, 2.67 FIP, with 84 strikeouts to 17 walks in 79.1 innings pitched. His last start came in the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox last Wednesday, in which he allowed six runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in four and two thirds innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, 2B Joc Pederson, LF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Yermín Mercedes, DH Thairo Estrada, SS Austin Wynns, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Tigers

Robbie Grossman, LF Javier Báez, SS Miguel Cabrera, DH Riley Greene, CF Spencer Torkelson, 1B Willi Castro, RF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Tucker Barnhart, C

P: Tarik Skubal, LHP

Game #73

Who: San Francisco Giants (39-33) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-44)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM